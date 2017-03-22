Delaware officials eye substance abuse insurance coverage
State officials are proposing revisions to Delaware's insurance code to ensure that people struggling with opioid addiction get the treatment they need. Attorney General Matt Denn on Wednesday also called for the creation of a new oversight committee to help identify and target medical providers who are overprescribing prescription painkillers.
