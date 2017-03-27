Del. mother: "A lot of people think a pill is just a pill."
State officials are proposing revisions to Delaware's insurance code to ensure that people struggling with substance abuse and addictions get the treatment they need. One bill requires insurers to provide coverage for medically necessary inpatient treatment for substance abuse.
