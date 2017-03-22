Del. leaders call on governor to prot...

Del. leaders call on governor to protect immigrants and their families

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: WMDT

Thursday morning, leaders from all over the state met in Wilmington to ask for the Governor's help to protect immigrants and their families from deportation. "We must resist we must fight," says Maria Matos, the President of The Latin American Community Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) Mar 19 michael 656
Where have the honest people gone? Mar 10 Whosonfirst 1
News Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election Mar 1 Marcavage s Emission 2
dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08) Feb '17 Mizrain 60
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Feb '17 ted vines 29
News The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Quite 14
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,216 • Total comments across all topics: 279,742,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC