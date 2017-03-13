Del. governor has not received listed COAD demands, office says
Neither the Delaware Department of Corrections nor the office of Governor John Carney has received a copy demands listed by a correctional officers' union, says a spokesperson for Governor Carney. The list released Tuesday by the Correctional Officers' Association of Delaware includes 16 demands, including salary restructuring for all COAD officers and ending an agreement between the DOC and ACLU to end.
