Central Avenue road closure expected to last several weeks
Due to the failure of a crossroad pipe, a portion of Central Avenue in Ocean View has been closed and is expected to remain closed for about three more weeks. Central Avenue is closed from Woodland Avenue to Cedar Drive.
