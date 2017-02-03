Union speaks put on staffing issues within Del. Department of Corrections
Thursday afternoon, a held conference by the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware to discuss the aftermath of the hostage situation at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Facility. President Geoff Klopp was surrounded by officers and those mourning the loss of Sergeant Floyd.
