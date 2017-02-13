Trooper Seek Public's Assistance in Locating Wanted Subjects
Delaware State Police are requesting assistance in locating two suspects: thirty-eight-year old Richard L. Clark, of Townsend, and thirty-six-year old Brian M. Holloway, of Dover. Both men are wanted for multiple counts of theft, conspiracy, and criminal trespassing associated with the recent thefts of vehicles in the Little Heaven area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Sun
|Tired
|652
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|Feb 2
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Quite
|14
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|califgirl
|28
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|New Place for BBW's and their admirers (May '07)
|Dec '16
|taller
|19
|Anyone else need to lose some weight?
|Dec '16
|Tired of being big
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC