Trooper Seek Public's Assistance in Locating Wanted Subjects

Trooper Seek Public's Assistance in Locating Wanted Subjects

Friday Feb 10

Delaware State Police are requesting assistance in locating two suspects: thirty-eight-year old Richard L. Clark, of Townsend, and thirty-six-year old Brian M. Holloway, of Dover. Both men are wanted for multiple counts of theft, conspiracy, and criminal trespassing associated with the recent thefts of vehicles in the Little Heaven area.

