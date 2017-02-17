The James T. Vaughn Correctional Cent...

The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Pierce has been at the helm of the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center since August 2013. Deputy Warden Phil Parker has been named Acting Warden, according to Delaware Department of Corrections spokesperson Jayme Gravell, who added Pierce has has not yet been terminated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

