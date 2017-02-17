'Preparedness Buddy' to help Delaware...

'Preparedness Buddy' to help Delawareans with emergencies

Friday Feb 17 Read more: WMDT

In Delaware, the Department of Public Health has launched a 'Preparedness Buddy' brochure for local Delawareans. This brochure is to help remind locals that it's important to be safe and prepared for disasters before they happen.

