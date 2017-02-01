Guards Taken Hostage Inmates take over Delaware prison, statewide lockdown
A group of inmates took guards hostage at a maximum-security prison in Smyrna, Delaware, Wednesday in a brazen attack that forced corrections officials to lock down all of Delaware's state prisons. "The inmates have taken over a building," Rep. William Carson, a member of the Delaware House Corrections Committee, told the Wilmington News Journal .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|3 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Wed
|denisepaeth52
|644
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan 12
|Quite
|14
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Jan 8
|califgirl
|28
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|New Place for BBW's and their admirers (May '07)
|Dec '16
|taller
|19
|Anyone else need to lose some weight?
|Dec '16
|Tired of being big
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC