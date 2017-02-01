Guards Taken Hostage Inmates take ove...

Guards Taken Hostage Inmates take over Delaware prison, statewide lockdown

Wednesday

A group of inmates took guards hostage at a maximum-security prison in Smyrna, Delaware, Wednesday in a brazen attack that forced corrections officials to lock down all of Delaware's state prisons. "The inmates have taken over a building," Rep. William Carson, a member of the Delaware House Corrections Committee, told the Wilmington News Journal .

