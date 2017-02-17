Frankford gets $60K water grant in ex...

Frankford gets $60K water grant in exchange for fluoridation

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Coastal Point

The Frankford Town Council at a special meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, approved a settlement with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control that centers on the Town adding fluoride to its water supply. The council approved the settlement in hopes of moving forward following a lengthy battle with DNREC and with Mountaire Farms over the construction of an on-site well at the Mountaire feed processing facility inside town limits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Point.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Thu ted vines 29
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) Feb 14 douchbag killer 654
News The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to... Feb 2 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Quite 14
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan '17 Patrick Gilbride 1
New Place for BBW's and their admirers (May '07) Dec '16 taller 19
Anyone else need to lose some weight? Dec '16 Tired of being big 1
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,137 • Total comments across all topics: 278,950,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC