Frankford discusses Mountaire and DNREC

The Town of Frankford may no longer have to appeal the decision of the Delaware Department of Natural Resources regarding a Mountaire well and the resulting loss of revenue for the Town. In August, the Town filed a statement of appeal to the State's Environmental Appeals Board, stating its decision was "improper" due to failure of notice, along with Delaware Code violations, including municipality approval of all well permits issued within town limits and permission from the municipality approving the activity of drilling the non-potable well within town limits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Point.