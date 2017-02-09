Former JVTCC Inmate says hostage situation "could have been avoided"
A former inmate who stayed at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center believes the hostage situation could have been avoided had the Delaware Department of Corrections listened to inmate complaints. Jason Towers served five years at JVTCC and spent a majority of that time housed in Building C, the same building where the hostage situation occurred.
