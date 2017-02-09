Focus: Here's how big California's economy really is
State politicians have touted California's economy as being so big it would be the sixth largest in the world, but what they don't tell you is the high cost of living knocks it down a few notches. . Real gross domestic product by state from the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis for fourth quarter 2015 - does not include cost of living.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RSM News.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Thu
|Jojo
|647
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|Feb 2
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan 12
|Quite
|14
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|califgirl
|28
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|New Place for BBW's and their admirers (May '07)
|Dec '16
|taller
|19
|Anyone else need to lose some weight?
|Dec '16
|Tired of being big
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC