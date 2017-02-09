Focus: Here's how big California's ec...

Focus: Here's how big California's economy really is

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: RSM News

State politicians have touted California's economy as being so big it would be the sixth largest in the world, but what they don't tell you is the high cost of living knocks it down a few notches. . Real gross domestic product by state from the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis for fourth quarter 2015 - does not include cost of living.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RSM News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) Thu Jojo 647
News The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to... Feb 2 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan 12 Quite 14
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Jan '17 califgirl 28
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan '17 Patrick Gilbride 1
New Place for BBW's and their admirers (May '07) Dec '16 taller 19
Anyone else need to lose some weight? Dec '16 Tired of being big 1
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,740 • Total comments across all topics: 278,742,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC