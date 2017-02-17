Flu season underway in Delaware; take...

Flu season underway in Delaware; takes life of elderly Sussex County woman

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: WMDT

An elderly Sussex County woman has died from the flu, the Delaware Division of Public Health announced Monday, marking the first flu-related death in Sussex County of the 2016-2017 season. Officials say the 74-year-old woman was a resident of a long-term care facility and had several underlying health conditions that made her case of the flu more severe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) Feb 24 omclaurin 655
dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08) Feb 19 Mizrain 60
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Feb 16 ted vines 29
News The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to... Feb 2 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Quite 14
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan '17 Patrick Gilbride 1
New Place for BBW's and their admirers (May '07) Dec '16 taller 19
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,079 • Total comments across all topics: 279,192,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC