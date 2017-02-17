Flu season underway in Delaware; takes life of elderly Sussex County woman
An elderly Sussex County woman has died from the flu, the Delaware Division of Public Health announced Monday, marking the first flu-related death in Sussex County of the 2016-2017 season. Officials say the 74-year-old woman was a resident of a long-term care facility and had several underlying health conditions that made her case of the flu more severe.
