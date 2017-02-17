First Flu-Related Death in Sussex Cou...

First Flu-Related Death in Sussex County Confirmed

Monday Feb 13

DOVER , Del.- The Delaware Division of Public Health has confirmed the first flu-related death of the season in Sussex County. Health officials say the 74-year-old woman was a resident at a long-term care facility.

