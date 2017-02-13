Division of Professional Regulation unveil new set of regulations to fight opioid addiction
The Division of Professional Regulations unveiled a new set of regulations in order to assist those prescribing opioids for acute pain, as well as chronic and long-term pain. The Division of Professional Regulations Director, David Mangler, tells 47 ABC that the state of Delaware is ranked 9th nationally in connection to opioid overdose deaths, equivalent to 240 deaths in that year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Sun
|Tired
|652
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|Feb 2
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Quite
|14
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|califgirl
|28
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|New Place for BBW's and their admirers (May '07)
|Dec '16
|taller
|19
|Anyone else need to lose some weight?
|Dec '16
|Tired of being big
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC