Division of Professional Regulation unveil new set of regulations to fight opioid addiction

Thursday Feb 9

The Division of Professional Regulations unveiled a new set of regulations in order to assist those prescribing opioids for acute pain, as well as chronic and long-term pain. The Division of Professional Regulations Director, David Mangler, tells 47 ABC that the state of Delaware is ranked 9th nationally in connection to opioid overdose deaths, equivalent to 240 deaths in that year.

