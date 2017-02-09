Division of Professional Regulation release new set of rules to monitor the abuse of opioids
In Delaware, the Division of Professional Regulation recently released a new set of rules to monitor the abuse of opiate pain medication. The new requirements expand on procedures related to prescribing opiates for acute episodes as well as for chronic, long-term pain management.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
