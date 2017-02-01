Delaware Inmates Keep Two Hostages as Prison Standoff Continues
Authorities negotiated into the evening for the release of the last two of four corrections department workers taken hostage by inmates at a Delaware prison. Inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna told a local newspaper that concerns about their treatment and the leadership of the United States had prompted their actions Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|3 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Wed
|denisepaeth52
|644
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan 12
|Quite
|14
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Jan 8
|califgirl
|28
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|New Place for BBW's and their admirers (May '07)
|Dec '16
|taller
|19
|Anyone else need to lose some weight?
|Dec '16
|Tired of being big
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC