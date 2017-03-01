Delaware Governor Establishes Cabinet Council on Family Services
Gov. John Carney is signing an executive order aimed at improving cabinet-level discussions regarding services for Delaware families. The new Family Services Cabinet Council being established by Carney will coordinate public services for families, including access to affordable housing, mental health and substance abuse treatment, and early childhood education.
