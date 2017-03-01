Delaware Governor Establishes Cabinet...

Delaware Governor Establishes Cabinet Council on Family Services

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Gov. John Carney is signing an executive order aimed at improving cabinet-level discussions regarding services for Delaware families. The new Family Services Cabinet Council being established by Carney will coordinate public services for families, including access to affordable housing, mental health and substance abuse treatment, and early childhood education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election Mar 1 Marcavage s Emission 2
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) Feb 24 omclaurin 655
dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08) Feb 19 Mizrain 60
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Feb 16 ted vines 29
News The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to... Feb 2 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Quite 14
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan '17 Patrick Gilbride 1
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,308,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC