Corrections Officer Killed in Prison Uprising Laid to Rest
The corrections officer killed in a prison uprising and hostage standoff last week at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center was laid to rest today in Delaware. The final viewing and funeral service for Lieutenant Steven Floyd was held Saturday morning at the Delaware State University Memorial Hall.
