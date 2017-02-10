Corrections Officer Killed in Prison ...

Corrections Officer Killed in Prison Uprising Laid to Rest

The corrections officer killed in a prison uprising and hostage standoff last week at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center was laid to rest today in Delaware. The final viewing and funeral service for Lieutenant Steven Floyd was held Saturday morning at the Delaware State University Memorial Hall.

