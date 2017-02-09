COAD: Agreement placed on institution is a huge factor in the lack of control
Delaware's Department of Corrections confirms a correctional officer was assaulted February 7, 2017 at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, the same prison where a deadly riot broke out. It appears that inmate threatened to kill officers and the correctional officer was hit, while officers were trying to secure him.
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Thu
|Jojo
|647
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|Feb 2
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan 12
|Quite
|14
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|califgirl
|28
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|New Place for BBW's and their admirers (May '07)
|Dec '16
|taller
|19
|Anyone else need to lose some weight?
|Dec '16
|Tired of being big
|1
