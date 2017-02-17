Biden, Democrats pull out stops for s...

Biden, Democrats pull out stops for state Senate race

Biden, Democrats pull out stops for state Senate race - Delaware's political universe is now focused on Middletown, Glasgow and southern Newark. Voters from those areas will determine in a special election Feb. 25 whether Republicans regain control of the Delaware Senate for the first time in 44 years.

