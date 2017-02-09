Betsy DeVos confirmed despite opposition from local U.S. Senators
The U.S. Senate needed one vote to break their indecision on President Trump's nominee for U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. That vote it came down to Vice President Mike Pence making a historic move Tuesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Thu
|Jojo
|647
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|Feb 2
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan 12
|Quite
|14
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|califgirl
|28
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|New Place for BBW's and their admirers (May '07)
|Dec '16
|taller
|19
|Anyone else need to lose some weight?
|Dec '16
|Tired of being big
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC