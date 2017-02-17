Bethany and Selbyville recycling centers removed
Across Delaware, public recycling services are significantly improving in some areas, but people may have to drive farther to get there. The Delaware Solid Waste Authority is currently in the process of removing about two dozen drop-off locations scattered throughout the state, including sites near Selbyville Town Hall and Fresh Pond, north of Bethany Beach .
