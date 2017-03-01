Beginning at 5 p.m., Monday, March 13, the Cancer Support Community collaborates with Delaware...
Beginning at 5 p.m., Monday, March 13, the Cancer Support Community collaborates with Delaware Hospice to host a six-week bereavement program, Healing After the Loss of a Loved One, facilitated by Midge DiNatale, BA, GC-C. This series is free of charge and open to anyone who has lost a loved one in the past year.
