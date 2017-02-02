Are People Smoking More Weed Under Pr...

Are People Smoking More Weed Under President Trump?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Phillymag.com

That's the conclusion of former Daily News gossip columnist Dan Gross's Elevated Nation, which recently ran a story quoting several local cannabis salespeople who say they've seen more requests since President Trump took office. Dr. Matthew Roman, operator of Nature's Way Medicine in Delaware, says he's "had a jump in requests to use medical marijuana" in response to Trump-related anxiety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) 19 hr winky2534 646
News The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to... Feb 2 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan 12 Quite 14
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Jan '17 califgirl 28
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan '17 Patrick Gilbride 1
New Place for BBW's and their admirers (May '07) Dec '16 taller 19
Anyone else need to lose some weight? Dec '16 Tired of being big 1
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,708 • Total comments across all topics: 278,670,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC