Are People Smoking More Weed Under President Trump?
That's the conclusion of former Daily News gossip columnist Dan Gross's Elevated Nation, which recently ran a story quoting several local cannabis salespeople who say they've seen more requests since President Trump took office. Dr. Matthew Roman, operator of Nature's Way Medicine in Delaware, says he's "had a jump in requests to use medical marijuana" in response to Trump-related anxiety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|19 hr
|winky2534
|646
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|Feb 2
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan 12
|Quite
|14
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|califgirl
|28
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|New Place for BBW's and their admirers (May '07)
|Dec '16
|taller
|19
|Anyone else need to lose some weight?
|Dec '16
|Tired of being big
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC