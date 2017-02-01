All Delaware prisons on lockdown after 'hostage situation'
Inmates at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna had taken over the building, state lawmaker William Carson told Delaware Public Media . "We're hearing that three to five correctional officers have been taken hostage and the inmates have control of the building," President of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware Geoff Klopp told Delaware State New s.
