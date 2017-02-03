AARP Delaware launches campaign to protect Medicare
AARP launched a comprehensive campaign Jan. 31 to protect Medicare in the face of proposals by some in Congress that would hurt hardworking Delawareans who have paid into the program their entire working lives. Congressional proposals to change Medicare into a voucher system would dramatically increase healthcare costs and risks for both current and future retirees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|14 hr
|Anywhoiambored
|645
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|Thu
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan 12
|Quite
|14
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Jan 8
|califgirl
|28
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|New Place for BBW's and their admirers (May '07)
|Dec '16
|taller
|19
|Anyone else need to lose some weight?
|Dec '16
|Tired of being big
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC