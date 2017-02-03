AARP Delaware launches campaign to pr...

AARP Delaware launches campaign to protect Medicare

AARP launched a comprehensive campaign Jan. 31 to protect Medicare in the face of proposals by some in Congress that would hurt hardworking Delawareans who have paid into the program their entire working lives. Congressional proposals to change Medicare into a voucher system would dramatically increase healthcare costs and risks for both current and future retirees.

