4 Things To Know For Feb 2

4 Things To Know For Feb 2

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Violence erupted Wednesday night at UC Berkeley -- the same campus where the Free Speech Movement began -- to protest a scheduled talk by right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A standoff at a Delaware prison ended Thursday, but not before one of the corrections officials taken hostage by prisoners was found dead in the facility, the state Department of Corrections said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) 14 hr Anywhoiambored 645
News The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to... Thu Cordwainer Trout 6
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan 12 Quite 14
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Jan 8 califgirl 28
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
New Place for BBW's and their admirers (May '07) Dec '16 taller 19
Anyone else need to lose some weight? Dec '16 Tired of being big 1
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,213 • Total comments across all topics: 278,555,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC