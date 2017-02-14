17 prison staff members quit since siege at Delaware prison

Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lfhWZO Delaware prisons have been put on lockdown following a reported hostage taking at the state's maximum security facility. About 17 prison staff members have resigned or plan to retire since a siege took place at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del., on Feb. 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.