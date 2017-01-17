Weekend snowstorm piles on Sussex

Friday Jan 13 Read more: Cape Gazette

Sussex County is still cleaning up after the first winter storm of 2017 dumped about a half a foot of snow on most of the Cape Region. Portions of Route 1 and many southern Delaware backroads were still partially covered by snow and ice Jan. 9 as people bundled up and returned to work.

Read more at Cape Gazette.

