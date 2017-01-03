Union Representing Delaware Correctional Officers Raises Staffing Concerns
A union representing Delaware's correctional officers says understaffing is causing burnout that is leading to officers leaving early in their careers and salaries for many of them are not competitive with local law enforcement. Geoff Klopp, head of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, claims officers are overworked because they are working overtime so frequently and dozens of positions remain unfilled within the department.
