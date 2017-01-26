Sye Newton v. City of Wilmington Ipek...

Sye Newton v. City of Wilmington Ipek Kurul Brian Robertson Attorney...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: FindLaw

SYE C. NEWTON, Appellant v. CITY OF WILMINGTON, Municipal Government; IPEK KURUL, Deputy Attorney for Attorney General-State of Delaware; BRIAN ROBERTSON, Deputy Attorney General-State of Delaware; ATTORNEY ANDREW WITHERELL; ATTORNEY RAYMOND RADULSKI; DIANE CLARKE STREET, Superior Court Judge-State of Delaware; JANE OR JOHN DOE, New Castle County Court House Clerks; THEOPALIS GREGORY, City Council President; PUBLIC DEFENDER BRENDAN J. O'NEILL; LEO STRINE, Chief Justice, Supreme Court of Delaware; RANDY HOLLAND, Justice for the Supreme Court of Delaware; KAREN VALIHURA, Justice for the Supreme Court of Delaware; OFFICE OF CONFLICTS COUNSEL, Assign Attorneys in Cases with Conflict; ATTORNEY GENERAL DELAWARE; JANE M. BRADY, Superior Court Judge-State of Delaware Sye C. Newton appeals the District Court's order dismissing his complaint pursuant to 28 U.S.C. A 1915 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) Jan 17 F-milottery 638
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan 12 Quite 14
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Jan 8 califgirl 28
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
New Place for BBW's and their admirers (May '07) Dec 30 taller 19
Anyone else need to lose some weight? Dec '16 Tired of being big 1
living in delaware (Jul '06) Nov '16 behsci 552
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,303 • Total comments across all topics: 278,325,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC