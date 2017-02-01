Republicans stand proud on Inauguration Day
The messages in the lines of people snaking their way toward the National Mall to watch the inauguration were as diverse as the people gathered for the event. DENNIS FORNEY PHOTO Joe Bowers, left, of Manhattan, Kan., and Kyle Favaloro of St. Louis, Mo., wearing matching hats and scarves in support of Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|3 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Wed
|denisepaeth52
|644
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan 12
|Quite
|14
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Jan 8
|califgirl
|28
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|New Place for BBW's and their admirers (May '07)
|Dec '16
|taller
|19
|Anyone else need to lose some weight?
|Dec '16
|Tired of being big
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC