Republican Lawmakers Propose Ending Delaware's Estate Tax
A proposed law in Delaware's General Assembly would end a tax on estates worth $5.43 million or more at the end of 2016, though it faces opposition in a year when lawmakers are trying to navigate major fiscal issues. House Bill 16 would add a sunset provision to Delaware's estate tax, which only applies to large estates.
