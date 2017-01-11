UNDATED With significant snowfall accumulating in Sussex County, Gov. Jack Markell has issued a limited state of emergency and Level 1 driving warning for Delaware's southernmost county effective at 8 a.m. Saturday. According to state law, a "Level 1 driving warning" means that any person operating a motor vehicle on Delaware roadways must exercise extra caution.

