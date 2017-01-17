Local community leaders announce the ...

Local community leaders announce the formation of Delaware Civil Rights Coalition

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WMDT

Thursday afternoon, members from organizations throughout Delaware met to announce the formation of a new group called Delaware Civil Rights Coalition. The purpose of this coalition is to unite established civil right organizations and religious groups from all three counties, and to come together as one voice to fight against policies and events that they say threaten Delawareans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) Jan 17 F-milottery 638
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan 12 Quite 14
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Jan 8 califgirl 28
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
New Place for BBW's and their admirers (May '07) Dec 30 taller 19
Anyone else need to lose some weight? Dec '16 Tired of being big 1
living in delaware (Jul '06) Nov '16 behsci 552
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,911 • Total comments across all topics: 278,135,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC