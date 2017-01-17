Local community leaders announce the formation of Delaware Civil Rights Coalition
Thursday afternoon, members from organizations throughout Delaware met to announce the formation of a new group called Delaware Civil Rights Coalition. The purpose of this coalition is to unite established civil right organizations and religious groups from all three counties, and to come together as one voice to fight against policies and events that they say threaten Delawareans.
