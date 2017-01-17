Flags to be flown at half-staff for passing of Del. Gov. David Buckson
Following Wednesday's passing of former Delaware Governor David P. Buckson, Gov. Carney has ordered U.S. and Delaware flags to be flown at half-staff starting on Friday, officials said. "David was a dedicated public servant who served our country in World War II and served our state with distinction as a judge, attorney general, lieutenant governor and as our governor," Gov. Carney said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Jan 17
|F-milottery
|638
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan 12
|Quite
|14
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Jan 8
|califgirl
|28
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|New Place for BBW's and their admirers (May '07)
|Dec 30
|taller
|19
|Anyone else need to lose some weight?
|Dec '16
|Tired of being big
|1
|living in delaware (Jul '06)
|Nov '16
|behsci
|552
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC