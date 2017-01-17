Flags to be flown at half-staff for p...

Flags to be flown at half-staff for passing of Del. Gov. David Buckson

Following Wednesday's passing of former Delaware Governor David P. Buckson, Gov. Carney has ordered U.S. and Delaware flags to be flown at half-staff starting on Friday, officials said. "David was a dedicated public servant who served our country in World War II and served our state with distinction as a judge, attorney general, lieutenant governor and as our governor," Gov. Carney said.

