Delawareans Welcome Biden Home after Decades in Washington
Joe Biden, who rode the rails between Delaware and Washington almost daily as a senator before becoming vice president, is taking a final train ride to a welcome-home ceremony after attending the presidential inauguration. Biden and his wife, Jill, were scheduled to board an Amtrak train bound for Wilmington on Friday after attending the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Jan 17
|F-milottery
|638
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan 12
|Quite
|14
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Jan 8
|califgirl
|28
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|New Place for BBW's and their admirers (May '07)
|Dec 30
|taller
|19
|Anyone else need to lose some weight?
|Dec '16
|Tired of being big
|1
|living in delaware (Jul '06)
|Nov '16
|behsci
|552
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC