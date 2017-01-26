Delaware welcomes Joe Biden home after decades in Washington
Biden and his wife, Jill, hopped aboard an Amtrak train bound for Wilmington after attending the inauguration of President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday. Marching band members and alumni from Biden's alma mater, the University of Delaware, joined scores of uniformed Delaware National Guard troops, schoolchildren and hundreds of other well-wishers to greet the Bidens at a celebration on Wilmington's riverfront, a stone's throw from the Amtrak station that bears his name.
