Delaware Senate GOP Wary of Carney Pick for Environmental Chief
Senate Democrats postponed a vote Wednesday on Gov. John Carney's nominee to lead Delaware's state environmental department amid Republican opposition. Carney has tapped Shawn Garvin, a former regional administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to head Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
