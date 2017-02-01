Delaware Governor Plans Community Conversations on Budget
Gov. John Carney is embarking on a series of community meetings to talk to Delawareans about the state's budget challenges. Carney said Thursday that the meetings are designed to both educate the public and to hear from residents on what they believe should be priorities for state government.
