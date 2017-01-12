Del. governor touts education, economy successes in final press conference
Across the nation, people are talking about the transition of power from one president to the next; however, there's a big transition happening in Delaware. Governor Jack Markell, 73rd governor of Delaware, held his final general press conference Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of Governor-elect John Carney.
