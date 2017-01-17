Date set for Frankford well permit appeal to be heard

In August 2016, the Town of Frankford filed a statement of appeal with the State's Environmental Appeals Board, following the decision of Delaware Department of Natural Resources Secretary David Small to approve well permits issued to Mountaire Farms. The letter, dated Aug. 16, said the Town challenges DNREC's finding that the industrial non-potable well is not in violation of Delaware Code for being "interconnected with any portion of the building's plumbing and/or any water utility's service connection," as well as the failure of DNREC to revoke the permit, as "Mountaire has failed to abide by Permit #252076's conditions, which is to 'follow all current regulations governing well construction.'

