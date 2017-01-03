Carney makes 3 more cabinet selections

Carney makes 3 more cabinet selections

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: WMDT

Democratic Governor-elect John Carney is continuing to fill out his cabinet as he prepares to take office later this month. Walker, a University of Delaware graduate, is currently deputy chief science officer at a nonprofit institute authorized by Congress to encourage informed health care decisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) Mon joey 636
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Jan 8 califgirl 28
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
New Place for BBW's and their admirers (May '07) Dec 30 taller 19
Anyone else need to lose some weight? Dec 20 Tired of being big 1
living in delaware (Jul '06) Nov '16 behsci 552
trump lost 3 Oct '16 vote hillary 1
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 277,805,253

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC