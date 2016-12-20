Two Shot in Dover Neighborhood

Two Shot in Dover Neighborhood

Saturday Dec 24 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Police say shortly before 8 p.m. on December 23rd, two brothers from Magnolia were in the alley between Sussex Avenue and Collins Drive in the Capital Green development when they were shot. The suspect is described as a 5'9", 140 pound black male wearing a tan coat, mask, and jeans.

