Sussex County School Gets Thousands of Free Books
Students at North Georgetown Elementary School will soon have nearly 9,000 new books--and it won't cost a dime. The school is part of United Way of Delaware's "My Very Own Library" program that aims to ensure low-income students have books to read at home.
