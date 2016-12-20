Sussex County School Gets Thousands o...

Sussex County School Gets Thousands of Free Books

Wednesday Dec 7

Students at North Georgetown Elementary School will soon have nearly 9,000 new books--and it won't cost a dime. The school is part of United Way of Delaware's "My Very Own Library" program that aims to ensure low-income students have books to read at home.

