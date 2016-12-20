Routine check leads police to recovery of stolen car
On Nov. 25, at a little after midnight, an OVPD officer, while on patrol, ran the tags of a 1998 green Honda Civic with Delaware registration at the Royal Farms on Atlantic Ave. "They conducted a vehicle inquiry on the tag and the vehicle came back stolen out of Georgetown Police Department," said Cpl. Rhys Bradshaw.
