IRSD's Bunting to be nominated for Se...

IRSD's Bunting to be nominated for Secretary of Education

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Coastal Point

Gov.-elect John Carney is building his cabinet to lead Delaware for the next four years. On Dec. 30, he announced his intent to nominate Selbyville's Susan Bunting as Secretary of the Department of Education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Point.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Place for BBW's and their admirers (May '07) 19 hr taller 19
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) Thu Claude 634
Anyone else need to lose some weight? Dec 20 Tired of being big 1
living in delaware (Jul '06) Nov '16 behsci 552
trump lost 3 Oct '16 vote hillary 1
Comcast Oct '16 jackpg 1
dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08) Sep '16 Paul marley 58
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,490 • Total comments across all topics: 277,472,517

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC