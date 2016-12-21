IRSD's Bunting to be nominated for Secretary of Education
Gov.-elect John Carney is building his cabinet to lead Delaware for the next four years. On Dec. 30, he announced his intent to nominate Selbyville's Susan Bunting as Secretary of the Department of Education.
